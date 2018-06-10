Pompey’s history mapped out on the Underground

Have your say

Have you ever wondered what the history of Pompey would look like if it was converted into a London Underground map?

Well the Fratton faithful can now do exactly that with the Blues’ history printed on to a map resembling the capital’s tube line.

Pompey tube map

Each line represents a different era in Pompey’s history, with former players such as Jimmy Dickinson, Kanu and Alan Knight all present.

Through the middle on the Icons Line are the Blues’ greatest players. They then dovetail with the decade they played in.

Michael Cochrane founded Tube Art three years ago.

It’s the 30th map the 50-year-old has created – after depicting clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United on his previous work.

He has also drawn up maps of rugby teams and famous Formula One circuits.

Cochrane, who was born in Cardiff, revealed he is particularly interested in clubs steeped in history.

He said: ‘I’m particularly interested in clubs with history. You could put teams like Wolves and West Brom in the same bracket.

‘With Portsmouth being so good, certainly after the Second World War, it was a good reason to do the club.

‘The idea with each map is to have a decade on each line.

‘So there’s pre-war then the 1950s, 1960s and so on.

‘Each map has about 130 entries on it and they are skewed depending on how good the team was in any particular era.

‘For example, with Portsmouth there are more entries in the 1950s when they were very good than in the 1970s when they weren’t very good.

‘I try to put most of the managers on. Then I look at the players.

‘Although it’s not 100 per cent of the time, I look at the players who have played more than 100 games, depending on the space that I have available.

‘On the middle I put all the greats on there, like Jimmy Dickinson.

‘That’s the Icons Line and then they link on to the lines in which decade they played in.’

Cochrane has now made Tube Art his full-time job after previously working as a human resource manager.

Prints in A3 cost £24, while A2 prints are £32.

They can also be purchased in frames for £85 and £90 respectively.

Limited edition maps can be bought for £100 and £140.

To buy a Pompey Tube Art map visit tubeart.co.uk/index.php/product-category/portsmouth/