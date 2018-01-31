Pompey's Naismith pursued by Wigan

Have your say

Wigan are closing in on a move for Kal Naismith.

And that would reunite the Scot with the manager who once transfer listed him at Fratton Park.

Pompey have so far been unable to agree a new deal with the attacking midfielder, who is out of contract in the summer.

That has alerted former boss Paul Cook, who is interested in capturing him before today's 11pm transfer window deadline.

Kenny Jackett has been keen to keep last season's top scorer, who started the Blues' last three matches.

Yet the opportunity of a transfer fee is proving tempting, with Naismith also willing to consider a switch to Wigan.

At this moment in time, that remains the only likely Fratton Park departure, with Jackett still eyeing Jamie Hanson as an arrival.