Pompey’s Oxlade-Chamberlain seeking to make FA Cup mark

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain is bidding to become the latest member of his footballing family to leave their imprint on the FA Cup.

The 19-year-old is in the frame to line up for Oxford City at League Two high-fliers Notts County tomorrow.

Currently on loan with the National League South side, it represents his maiden outing beyond the qualifying rounds.

Last season, Oxlade-Chamberlain was denied permission by Pompey to represent loan club Eastleigh in the first round against Braintree. His team were subsequently eliminated 7-0.

Now he’s gunning for a Meadow Lane upset over Kevin Nolan’s in-form side.

It’s a competition his brother, Alex, has won three times, while father Mark featured for Pompey in the semi-final against Liverpool in April 1992.

And the right-back is seeking to make his own mark.

He said: ‘We have won it a few times in my family! My dad also got injured in the semis against Liverpool, which is a touchy subject.

‘I’ve played in qualifying rounds before, but never beyond that. Pompey haven’t wanted me to play because of getting cup-tied.

‘I always look forward to games, especially this one being the FA Cup.

‘Earlier in the season I spent a loan spell at Oxford and was recalled after a month because of injuries at Pompey.

‘While I was back here, Oxford reached the second round and drew Notts County – but I wasn’t necessarily expecting to go back.

‘However, I returned on a month-by-month loan and have now played three matches. Hopefully I’ll also be involved in this one.

‘Playing in such a big competition against big sides is always going to help a young lad progress and become a better player.

‘Notts County are flying at the moment, it will be a tough game. But perhaps we can reach the third round where the big boys come in.’

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been converted to a right-back since Kenny Jackett arrived at Fratton Park.

And the midfielder is enjoying the positional switch.

He added: ‘It’s a new position, but I’m enjoying the licence to get forward when I can into their half of the field. I also like defending one-v-one so it’s the best of both worlds.

‘The manager (Jackett) thinks I will be good as a right-back so I’m trying to learn the trade. I’m getting better with games.’