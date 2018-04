Have your say

Pompey's play-off charge was given a boost tonight as Charlton failed to take advantage of their game in hand.

The Addicks - level on 62 points with the Blues - were defeated 1-0 at AFC Wimbledon.

Lyle Taylor netted the only goal of the game for the Dons in first-half stoppage time.

It means both Pompey and Charlton are finely poised with five League One matches remaining - although Lee Boywer's side have a better goal difference.

The Addicks travel to Fratton Park on April 21.