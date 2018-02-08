Pompey’s previous emergency goalkeepers

Have your say

Kal Naismith became the first non-keeper to appear in goal for Pompey in 19 years in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Doncaster.

Here are his outfield predecessors who have also had to go between the sticks...

Ron Saunders went in goal in Pompey's 1-0 victory over QPR in September 1961.

January 30, 1954: Scunthorpe 1 Pompey 1

For the final 10 minutes of the FA Cup clash, Duggie Reid had to deputise for the injured Ted Platt.

He even tipped Harry Mosby’s shot around the post to earn the Blues a draw.

September 2, 1961: QPR 0 Pompey 1

It was goalless when Dick Beattie became concussed after throwing himself at the feet of Mark Lazarus.

The Scot went off for 10 minutes, Ron Saunders replacing him, before Beattie returned. Saunders then scored a 78th-minute winner.

February 25, 1967: Pompey 2 Wolves 3

With the scores level at 2-2, Ernie Hunt netted an 81st-minute winner while John Milkins lay injured.

The keeper had broken his arm so Ron Tindall took over and even kept hold of a shot from Terry Wharton.

March 30, 1971: Sheffield Wednesday 3 Pompey 1

A groin strain accounted for John Milkins, so Ray Pointer went in for the last 30 minutes. Jackie Sinclair netted after Peter Rodrigues’ 25-yarder squirmed out of Pointer’s grasp, but Norman Piper levelled.

However, two goals in the final nine minutes gave the hosts the win.

December 4, 1976: Pompey 0 Preston 0

An arm injury forced off Graham Lloyd with four minutes of the Division Three clash remaining and left-back Keith Viney deputised.

May 5, 1982: Exeter 3 Pompey 3

Alan Knight received a heavy kick to the thigh and Keith Viney went in goal after the interval.

It finished 3-3 thanks to two goals from Mick Tait, with Viney tipping Peter Hatch’s header over the crossbar.

April 19, 1988: Wimbledon 2 Pompey 2

Eric Young’s elbow to the face of Alan Knight forced him off on two minutes, so Lee Sandford came off the bench to go between the posts.

February 21, 1999: Swindon 3 Pompey 3

Iffy Onuora’s challenge put Aaron Flahavan in hospital, so Russell Perrett came off the bench to deputise.

Pompey were 1-0 down at the time but it finished 3-3.