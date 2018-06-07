Pompey’s pursuit of Chelsea midfielder on backburner

Have your say

POMPEY’s pursuit of Ruben Sammut has been placed on the backburner.

The Blues are looking to move in other directions as they continue their summer recruitment.

The club are progressing well in their drive to bring in players to get them out of League One next term.

Sammut isn’t being regarded as a priority at present, however, with Kenny Jackett pursuing other avenues.

The Pompey boss had made it clear he feels his team is light on experience, and is looking to focus his attentions on remedying that issue.

Jackett is also looking to bring in additional pace up front as he scours the market for fresh blood.

Sammut spent time on trial at the Blues’ Roko training base last season, where he made a positive impression.

That took place across two spells, before the Chelsea midfielder returned to his parent club, where he’s been skippering their under-23 side.

The 20-year-old also made seven appearances for Chelsea’s under-21 team as they advanced to the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.

That included a 90-minute outing at Fratton Park in January as his team got a stoppage-time 2-1 victory.

Pompey are aiming for at least two further permanent signings before the new campaign begins on August 4.

Jackett could then further bolster his options with some loans arrivals. That may be dependent on other players leaving to free up space in the Blues’ budget to accommodate their wages.

Jackett has recruited three players so far this summer.

Louis Dennis has arrived from National League Bromley, with Ronan Curtis joining from Derry City and Craig MacGillivray signing after leaving Shrewsbury.

