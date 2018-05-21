Pompey's rivals already building for next season

Have your say

The transfer window is open and some of Pompey's League One rivals have have been quick off the mark to land some early signings.

Steve Evans' Peterborough United have been particularly busy since they closed their 2017-18 campaign with a 2-0 defeat at Fratton Park.

Accrington keeper Aaron Chapman became Evans' first signing, after he joined on a free transfer from the League Two champions.

Defender Rhys Bennett also joined the Posh on a freebie from Evans' old side Mansfield Town, with both deals to be completed after July 1.

Bradford are another team to have made an early move, signing Tom Clare on a free transfer from Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

The young striker was a part of the Tykes' youth academy and is said to be in a similar mould to forward Charlie Wyke.

Barnsley, who were relegated from the Championship, have also announced the departure of versatile talent Andy Yiadom to Reading, also on a free transfer.

Oxford have sold their prized-asset Ryan Ledson to Preston for an undisclosed fee.

Going in the other direction, U's boss Karl Robinson's has brought in young defender Cameron Norman from Kings Lynn.

Bristol Rovers have announced midfielder Ryan Broom has been released to join Cheltenham Town on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Darren Ferguson's Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the signing of defender Tom Anderson on a free transfer from Burnley.

On his way out, though, is Andy Williams, who has departed Rovers for League Two-bound Northampton.

Southend last week announced a deal for young winger Sam Barratt from Maidenhead on a free transfer.

Barratt made 32 appearances for the non-league outfit, netting on five occasions.

Stalwart defender Nathan Pond has left Fleetwood.

Pond made nearly 500 appearances for the Cod Army in a 15-year spell, but has joined up with Graham Alexander at Salford City.

Fleetwood keeper Chris Neal has also joined Salford City after being released.

Blackpool have announced versatile defender Michael Nottingham has become the club's first signing of the window, after he left Salford City.

Scunthorpe have signed Southampton forward Olufela Olomola on a free transfer.

Of the three promoted sides, Luton have released Johnny Mullins, who has joined Cheltenham.

Wycombe goalkeeper Scott Brown has joined Port Vale on a free transfer.

- by Dan Statham