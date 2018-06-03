Pompey’s rivals getting busy with summer signings

Have your say

POMPEY aren’t the only League One club who’ve been busy in the transfer market.

Kenny Jackett hasn’t been hanging around with his recruitment with Craig MacGillivray set to be his third summer signing, and two others in the pipeline.

But he’s looking stilted in comparison to Peterborough boss Steve Evans, who has already got five deals over the line.

David Perkins has departed Wigan for Rochdale. Picture: PA Images

Evans promised there would be an overhaul at London Road and he’s been good to his word.

Keeper Aaron Chapman has arrived from League Two champions Accrington Stanley and been joined by defender Rhys Bennett from Evans’ old club Mansfield.

Left-sided player Colin Daniel has joined the Posh from Blackpool with midfield pair Mark O’Hara and Alex Woodyard signing from Dundee and Lincoln respectively.

A quartet of sides have completed double deals since the season came to a close.

Blackpool have been operating outside the Football League with their business so far.

Midfielder Harry Pritchard has linked up with the Tangerines from Maidenhead with defender Michael Nottingham arriving from Salford.

Rochdale have also brought in two new faces since saving their place in League One, with midfielder David Perkins joining from Wigan and centre-back James Finnerty from Aston Villa.

Gillingham have also recruited two players with Regan Charles-Cook signing from Charlton and Dean Parrett switching from AFC Wimbledon. Both men are midfielders.

Bradford have landed defender Joe Riley from Manchester United with Josh Wright moving to Valley Parade from Southend.

Two former Pompey triallists have earned themselves moves with Will Wood going from Southampton to Accrington.

Bruno Andrade has joined Lincoln after scoring 22 goals for Boreham Wood in the National League last term.

League One new boys Luton have signed attacking midfielder Andrew Shinnie from Birmingham with controversial midfielder Jose Baxter going to Oldham.

Reise Allasani has moved to League Two play-off winners Coventry from Dulwich Hamlet.

Forward Olufela Olomola has gone to Scunthorpe from Southampton, Max Watters to Doncaster from Ashford United and Tranmere have sold striker Andy Cook to Walsall and left-back Eddie Clarke to Fleetwood.