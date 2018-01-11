Pompey’s Rose back on his feet in recovery fight

Danny Rose is expected to play the rest of his career with a rod inserted in the left leg he broke.

John-Joe O’Toole’s challenge has sidelined the popular midfielder for the remainder of the campaign, with pre-season earmarked as his comeback.

Rose is now expected to be on crutches for up to five weeks – and has already popped into the Blues’ training ground to catch-up with his team-mates.

According to head physio Bobby Bacic, the extent of the injury means there will be no early return.

But so far, Rose is progressing according to plan.

He said: ‘There are no short-cuts, we must let nature take its course.

‘The only saving grace is it was just one of the bones but it was a big tibia one and he will be out for the season.

‘It has been enough to insert a rod into his tibia.

‘You are better off keeping it in there because if you then take it out later you’ve got a hole.

‘At the age of 29 and towards the middle-to-end of his career, the rod is not problematic.

‘However, should it ever cause grief, it can be taken out.

‘There are a lot of pros out there who play on with a rod and, in theory, it can get taken out at the end of the season or end of their careers – but you don’t want to be having unnecessary operations.

‘QA Hospital have looked after Danny very well and he is now on crutches for the next four to five weeks. The aim is for pre-season.’

Rose has made 59 appearances for Pompey and had opened tentative discussions over a new deal at the time of his injury against Northampton.

Kenny Jackett has already stated he would like to keep the tireless midfielder.