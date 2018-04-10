Pompey’s Walkes set for fortnight absence

Anton Walkes’ Pompey season remains alive.

That is the message from Joe Gallen, who is convinced the Spurs loanee’s hamstring strain won’t rule him out of the play-off push.

It’s a classic scenario for someone to pull their hamstring, it really is Joe Gallen

Walkes is expected to miss at least two weeks after sustaining the problem during the closing stages of the 3-3 draw at Rochdale.

That would see him absent from trips to Plymouth, Bradford and the Fratton Park clash with Charlton.

However, the Blues’ assistant boss anticipates the 21-year-old returning before the end of the League One campaign.

Gallen said: ‘I think Anton will be back this season – and I hope so because who knows when the season is going to end!

‘But I anticipate him returning before the end of the league campaign.

‘You get three games in eight days, with a lot of emotional energy expended during the Wigan match, and we didn’t look as sprightly at Rochdale, no doubt about that, so there were heavy legs.

‘It’s a classic scenario for someone to pull their hamstring, it really is. I was hoping it was cramp, that can also happen at that stage of the game.

‘Sometimes the younger players don’t know, they haven’t had too many strains or tears or cramps, it can all feel the same thing.

‘Anton didn’t know the difference between the two because he hasn’t had that injury before.

‘But a scan has basically said he’s got a strain, which will definitely keep him out for the next couple of games, more than likely for a couple of weeks.

‘I have been really disappointed to hear that, but we have some other people to come back in.’

Walkes has made 12 appearances and scored once since arriving on loan from Spurs in January.