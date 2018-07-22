Pompey say they scrapped policy to charge for signed items

POMPEY say they have scrapped a policy to charge a set amount for signed items.

The club said they took the decision to request a donation for team signings which would go towards support their own charity Pompey in the Community over the summer.

A statement on their website added they have now reverted back to the old policy.

It said: ‘Portsmouth Football Club would like to respond to an article in today’s local press regarding the club’s charity policy.

‘Due to the large and ever growing volume of daily requests from individuals, charities and good causes for donations, gifts and to have private items signed, the club’s charity committee took the decision over the summer to request a donation for team signings that would go to supporting our own charity (Pompey in the Community) and the Pompey Academy.

‘We wish to make clear that this was in force for a few days and no money was taken by the club, before it was decided to revert back to the previous policy, which sees requests reviewed on a case-by-case basis by our own charity donations committee.

‘We apologise if this affected anyone during this short period and will be in touch privately with the one individual who complained during this time.

‘Our charity policy can be viewed in full on our customer charter.’