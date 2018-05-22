Pompey seal striker signing

Have your say

Pompey have finally completed the transfer of Ronan Curtis.

The Blues have announced a pre-contract agreement with Derry City for the 22-year-old, triggering on June 9.

New Pompey recruit Ronan Curtis.

The attacker will land at Fratton Park on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee following a public pursuit.

However, Pompey must wait until the international transfer window opens on June 8 before the Republic of Ireland under-21 international's arrival is sanctioned.

Curtis visited Fratton Park last week to finalise personal terms, before the clubs continued negotiations.

He represents Kenny Jackett's maiden signing of the summer.