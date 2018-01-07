Pompey seek further fan feedback on badge designs

Pompey are asking supporters for additional feedback on a design for a new club crest, after more than 4,000 fans responded to an initial survey.

In November, the club sought feedback from fans and supporter groups on six design concepts.

Following that exercise and having taken on board fan feeling, the Blues have now narrowed it down to four options.

Colin Farmery, who heads up history and archiving projects at the club and is managing the survey process, said: ‘The original feedback process gave some very clear messages from fans which were consistent across demographic differences.

‘For instance, it was clear that any football used in any design should be traditional, not modern, and also that adding elements like swords and anchors were generally not thought to be desirable.

‘It was a really useful exercise to conduct and I’d like to thank fans for the constructive way they approached the task.’

The second phase of the process now asks supporters to rate the four revised design concepts and then express a preference for one of them.

Farmery added: ‘To be clear, these are not final designs, but still concepts.

‘The club is undertaking this process to ensure we have a crest which can be more easily protected in the future, while still retaining the fundamental essence of our heritage.’

To have your say in the next stage of the process, click here to complete the survey.