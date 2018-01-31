Pompey seek to clinch Hanson deal

Have your say

Pompey are hopeful of completing a deadline day swoop for Jamie Hanson.

As revealed by The News last week, the Derby man has been identified to solve Kenny Jackett’s central midfield problems.

However, a potential deal was initially held up following injury to fellow Rams players Joe Ledley and Bradley Johnson.

Their absences prompted a recall for Hanson to Gary Rowett’s squad during the past month, subsequently making an FA Cup substitute appearance against Manchester United for his sole appearance of the campaign.

However, the Rams were boosted by the return of Ledley for their clash at Millwall last night, following five matches out with a back problem.

The Welshman was named on the bench, with Hanson making way from the match-day squad.

Ledley’s availability is now expected to allow Hanson the opportunity to head out on loan for the remainder of the season – with Pompey in prime position to complete a switch.

Rowett has conceded the 22-year-old requires regular first-team football, while they remain keen on extending his contract which ends this summer.

New signing Anton Walkes has already been earmarked for a midfield role by Jackett.

But Hanson would further enhance such options in an area in which the Blues are light.

Meanwhile, Pompey are braced for deadline day interest, with all eyes on Kyle Bennett, Kal Naismith and Conor Chaplin.

The window closes at 11pm this evening, with a long day at Fratton Park anticipated.

