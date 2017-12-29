Pompey sell out allocation for Pirates trip

Have your say

Pompey have sold out their ticket allocation for the New Year’s Day visit to Bristol Rovers.

More than 1,100 Blues fans will attend Kenny Jackett’s side’s first match of 2018 at the Memorial Stadium.

No tickets will be available at the ground on the day.

Pompey delivered a 3-0 victory against the Pirates in the reverse fixture at Fratton Park in September.

In their last trip to the Memorial Stadium in the 2015-16 campaign, Gareth Evans and Jayden Stockley inspired Paul Cook’s Blues to a 2-1 success.