Pompey set to face best young players on the planet

Pompey are set to face some of the finest young players in world football.

They travel to Stamford Bridge next month to take on Chelsea’s under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy.

And Blues assistant manager Joe Gallen knows Pompey will come up against a team put together at great cost when they travel to the capital.

A side containing £33m striker Michy Batshuayi and the likes of first-team players Kenedy and Charly Musonda, defeated MK Dons 4-0 on Wednesday.

Gallen feels that’s indicative of the quality the Fratton Park players will face.

He said: ‘It’s an interesting draw.

‘Whatever team they decide to put out is still going to be a very expensively-assembled team.

‘In the last game they played a couple of big-hitters, but it’s not necessarily about what they do.

‘We have to sort ourselves out, put in a performance on the night and try to get through.

‘Even if he (Batshuayi) doesn’t play their team is going to be unbelievably expensive to put together.

‘Their youth department looks for the best players in the world, so they pay for them.

‘So it’ll be a really strong, athletic side who we’ll face.’