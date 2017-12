Have your say

The draw for the Checkatrade Trophy third round takes place tomorrow.

Pompey will find out who their opponents are in the next stage of the competition at 12.30pm, with the draw broadcast live on talkSPORT.

The last 16 is split into north and south sections with the ties to take place the week commencing January 8, 2018.

That means Kenny Jackett’s men can meet Charlton, Oxford, Peterborough, Forest Green, Luton, Yeovil or Chelsea under-21s.