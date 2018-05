Have your say

Pompey's club shop has temporarily closed.

The store, in Fratton Way, shut its doors yesterday before the new premises in the former Beneficial Foundation offices, in Anson Road, opens later this year.

The fresh shop will stock the Blues' new kit for the 2018-19 season, manufactured by Nike and sponsored by the University of Portsmouth.

Before closing, the Pompey shop reduced all items by 90 per cent.

All remaining products have been moved to Sports Direct in Commercial Road.