Pompey showing crucial ingredients for success

Pompey’s burgeoning team spirit tantalisingly suggests success could arrive at Fratton Park this season.

That is the belief of Joe Gallen, who insists last night’s Memorial Stadium triumph demonstrated a growing togetherness within the squad.

Pompey celebrated and showed their team spirit again at Bristol Rovers. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues had to dig deep at Bristol Rovers, finding themselves under pressure for large periods and forced to defend their penalty area with immense heart and desire. They even responded to losing a 32nd minute lead through Gareth Evans after Ronan Curtis handled in the second half.

But Curtis struck the winner four minutes from time, prompting players to celebrate with supporters amid jubilant scenes,

And Gallen can sense promising signs in the Pompey dressing room.

Pompey’s assistant manager said: ‘There is a hell of a lot of spirit, which is always the main ingredient of a team that hopefully is successful.

‘I have been to Bristol Rovers many times before and that’s how it is, it always seems to be like that.

‘Last year was the same. We went 1-0 up and lost 2-1 and I was feeling it was going to happen again. When that penalty was given I was thinking ‘Here we go’.

‘But we’ve got a few more characters in the team, more spirit seems to be forming and formed during pre-season, results obviously helped within that.

‘There is also a chemistry between the fans and the players, you can feel something building and there's a togetherness there between the team and supporters. That can be pretty potent at a place like this.

‘We knew going to Bristol Rovers there would be periods when we would have to defend, but we stood firm and showed a lot of character.

‘There was confidence, spirit and character – and we must continue showing more of the same.’