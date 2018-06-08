Pompey signing excited at prospect of making Fratton Park his new home

Have your say

Tom Naylor told of his anticipation at sampling a vibrant Fratton Park after agreeing his move to Pompey.

The Blues have lined up the 26-year-old's arrival on a three-year deal as he leaves Burton.

Former Burton Albion midfielder Tom Naylor

Naylor has picked up Championship experience and back-to-back promotions with the Brewers.

The versatile midfielder spoke of his relief at getting a move which quickly developed over the line.

And Naylor now can't wait to play in front of his new fans for the first time.

He said: 'I'm happy it's all done.

'It's gone quite quickly but I'm really pleased it's all signed and sealed.

'The gaffer got in contact with my agent and then spoke to me and it went from there.

'This is a great club with a massive history which speaks for itself.

'I've played at Fratton Park once before in my career.

'I'm just looking forward to walking out there with the ground full and feeling that support.'

