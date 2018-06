Pompey’s season ticket sales have crashed through the 13,000 barrier during a remarkable end to the month.

Almost two weeks ago the tally had reached 7,000, with Mark Catlin anticipating a drop from last season’s figure of 14,594.

However, sales have rocketed since, coinciding with the Early Bird offer nearing closure and end-of-month pay days for many supporters.

Pompey today announced 13,000 have now be sold, while the Early Bird has been extended to 11.59pm Sunday.