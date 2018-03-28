Pompey squad congratulate hero fan who rescued drowning man from Portsmouth Harbour

Have your say

A HERO who jumped into the icy waters at Portsmouth Harbour to save a drowning man met the Portsmouth FC squad and manager Kenny Jackett.

Steve Chamberlain, a ferry deck officer for Wightlink, rescued the man on February 2, after he fell into the water and was struggling to keep his head above the waves.

Steve Chamberlain and Pompey manager Kenny Jackett

The long-standing Pompey supporter met the squad at training on Friday, before Sunday’s home game against Oxford United, and was then a guest of honour in the boardroom and directors’ box for the match.

Wightlink chief executive, Keith Greenfield, said: ‘Steve was on duty on car ferry St Clare that night and took immediate action after a man was spotted in difficulty in Portsmouth Harbour.

‘Although a life ring had been thrown towards the drowning man, he was unable to reach out for it and the crew saw his head was dipping beneath the waves.

‘Without hesitation, Steve jumped into the Camber dock and successfully kept the man’s head above water until help arrived.’

The rescued man was taken to QA Hospital and was discharged the following day.

Portsmouth FC CEO, Mark Catlin, said: ‘It was a privilege to host Steve at the game.

‘The word “hero” is often bandied around all too easily, but in his case it’s totally deserved.

‘It was the least the club could do.’

Speaking about his visit, Steve added: ‘As a long-standing fan, meeting Kenny and the lads at the training ground and sitting in the directors’ box for the match was a huge thrill.

‘I’m really chuffed the club thought to do this for me.’

Wightlink supports the Portsmouth FC Academy including helping players who travel to train at the academy from the Isle of Wight.