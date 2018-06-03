Pompey squad takes shape with keeper set to be unveiled

Have your say

POMPEY are tomorrow set to unveil Craig MacGillivray as their summer recruitment accelerates.

The keeper will be confirmed as the Blues’ third signing since the end of the campaign as Kenny Jackett’s squad takes shape.

And the Pompey boss is closing in on a deal to bring in defender Lee Brown, after he left Bristol Rovers.

The club are also confident Anton Walkes will be arriving from Spurs, with an agreement for the versatile talent in place.

That leaves an additional striker and a heavy-hitting midfielder as the remaining permanent pieces in Jackett’s recruitment jigsaw.

Sending fringe players out on loan could also allow the Blues manager some manoeuvrability with bringing in temporary deals.

MacGillivray represents the next piece of permanent business, however, and will join after leaving Shrewsbury.

The 25-year-old was part of League One’s surprise package last season, but was second choice to Manchester United’s highly-rated Dean Henderson, who spent the campaign on loan at New Meadow.

MacGillivray rejected the offer of a new contract with the Shrews, who have just lost manager Paul Hurst to Ipswich, to make the move to Fratton Park.

The 6ft 2in man made 14 appearances after arriving in Shropshire from Walsall at the start of last term.

That included an impressive showing as his side picked up a 1-0 win at Fratton Park in January.

His display on that occasion impressed Pompey staff, who have kept tabs on the man from Harrogate since.

MacGillivray will arrive as competition for Luke McGee, who was established as first choice last term.

Jackett has made no secret of the fact he wants additional strength between the sticks and recruited Stephen Henderson from Nottingham Forest.

That proved an ill-fated move, however, with the Irishman injuring his thigh in his first appearance which led to him being ruled out for rest of the season.

MacGillivray’s arrival will free up Alex Bass to leave on loan. The 20-year-old is highly regarded by coaching staff, and a move to a club outside the Football League would give Pompey the option of an immediate recall after the first 28 days.

Meanwhile, Brown looks set to follow MacGillivray to PO4.

The 27-year-old is a free agent after leaving Bristol Rovers following a seven-year stay. Brown offers the kind of combative qualities Jackett is looking for from a left-back next season.

Pompey are confident the former England C international will arrive and link up with Walkes.

A deal has been agreed with the 21-year-old, who made 12 appearances in his loan stay last season, scoring one goal.

Attacking duo Louis Dennis and Ronan Curtis have already agreed deals.