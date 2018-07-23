Pompey striker believes his aerial threat can tell

Oli Hawkins opened his pre-season goal account and admitted: I should've scored more.

Hawkins grabbed the decisive opening finish in Saturday's 2-0 warm-up success at Swindon.

But there were chances for more headed finishes for the striker, as he was given a start by Kenny Jackett.

Hawkins was pleased to get on the scoresheet and show his aerial threat.

He knew there was more goals to be had, but has conviction in his ability to feast on the deliveries moving forward.

Hawkins said: 'I should have scored a few.

'But it's always nice to get the chances in a game.

'I put one in and if the other two went in I would have been delighted.

'I've always said that if the ball goes in the box that is where I live. That's my area.

'I want to score goals and dominate and with my size I can dominate.

'As long as I get on the end of the chances, I may miss a couple, but as long as I'm there and the ball is coming it's good for the team.

'Between me, Pits (Pitman) and Chappers (Chaplin) there's going to be a lot of game time for us to play. So we're going to try to contribute with the performances and the goals.'

Hawkins also contributed to a strong defensive showing from Pompey.

He added: ‘It was good to get the 2-0 win and the clean sheet.

'The boys were happy enough with that and now we can progress to the next couple of games before the start of the season.

'We wanted to keep it solid when they had possession of the ball. But we stayed patient and felt we could score a goal.

'So we kept it tight in defence and midfield and felt we could score when we broke - which we did.

'People are getting 90 minutes and the gaffer may be seeing the team he's looking for at the start of the season. All the boys can do is keep getting the minutes and fitness in ready for the first game.

'It's important to keep clean sheets like we did and work on defensive shape.

'We have to stay prepared because we have a couple of tough games working towards the first game.’

Hawkins also enjoyed his link-up with Chaplin.

He said: ‘The gaffer knows having one up front and a lot of midfielders has been a strong formation.

'But he knows he has the players to try two up top and play it more often. There will be goals when we play with the two up front.

'We have to stay patient, let it work out and see what happens.'

- JORDAN CROSS