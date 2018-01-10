Pompey striker celebrates perfect Shots debut

Nicke Kabamba toasted a ‘perfect debut’ after scoring the winner for Aldershot Town at Dover Athletic on Saturday.

The striker joined the Shots on loan from Pompey until the end of the season last week and netted just seven minutes into his first appearance for Gary Waddock’s National League outfit.

Kabamba was introduced as a 60th-minute substitute at Dover and pounced on goalkeeper Mitch Walker’s error to finish from close range and grab all three points for Aldershot.

The former Hampton & Richmond talent, whose Blues contract expires at the end of the campaign, revealed he was over the moon after scoring his maiden goal for the Recreation Ground club.

‘It was a perfect debut. I’m glad to get a goal and start with a win,’ Kabamba told getsurrey.co.uk.

‘I was hoping to get a goal, you always want to score on your debut and it’s happened. I’m buzzing to get the three points and let’s move forward from here.

‘It was just striker’s instinct. You’ve got to follow the ball all the way to the end and it has dropped down to me and I’ve got a nice little tap-in. I’m buzzing to get off the mark.

‘It was a difficult game. It was back and forth and there wasn’t really anyone that took control.

‘We did well to create a couple of chances and I was lucky enough to be on the pitch and in the right place at the right time.

‘Gary Waddock said to me when I was coming on to go and enjoy myself and I could get myself a goal. And I got it. I’m over the moon.’

Kabamba spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two side Colchester United but failed to score in 10 appearances.