Pompey striker: Drop-ball decision was wrong

Oli Hawkins hit out at the refereeing decision which left Danny Rose facing the remainder of the season on the sidelines.

Pompey defeated Northampton 3-1 on Saturday to finish an outstanding 2017 in the League One play-off positions.

It was a stupid situation the ref put us in and unfortunately someone got hurt at the end of it Oli Hawkins

However, that accomplishment was marred by a suspected fractured left leg for the in-form Rose.

Referee Lee Swabey instructed a drop ball on 24 minutes after play had been halted following a facial injury to Nathan Thompson.

Rose contested that with John-Joe O’Toole, yet the Cobblers midfielder’s challenge left him in agony on the floor.

Following five minutes of treatment, Rose was helped off the pitch and replaced by Adam May.

He was later driven to hospital with a potential broken tibia, however Pompey are awaiting a full prognosis.

And Hawkins disagreed with Swabey’s decision.

‘The ref got it wrong, to be fair,’ said the two-goal striker.

‘It should have been the ball back to us, it was our ball. It was a foul and then we had the ball – then he stopped it and did a drop ball.

‘I don’t think he (O’Toole) went out to break a leg, but it was a stupid situation the ref put us in and unfortunately someone got hurt at the end of it.

‘I don’t agree with drop balls, they are silly.

‘I am not 100-per-cent sure what Danny’s situation is at the moment, I’m hoping it is all good.

‘Danny is great to have around with that experience, always talking to you and encouraging. Hopefully, it’s not as bad as it seems and we can get him back soon.

‘The last 11 games he has started he has been vital. He’s on the pitch talking and giving information, you need that experience in the team.’

