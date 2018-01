Have your say

Nicke Kabamba has joined Aldershot on loan for the rest of the season.

The Blues striker has agreed a move to the National League high-fliers for the remainder of the campaign.

Kabamba, whose contract expires in the summer, made 10 appearances in a spell with Colchester last year.

The 24-year-old links up with former Blues coach and caretaker manager Gary Waddock at the Recreation Ground.