Pompey striker rubbing shoulders with Premier League’s best

Brett Pitman is rubbing shoulders with the most prolific goalscorers in the country.

The Pompey skipper has netted 19 goals in all competitions this season.

And he’s been at the double six times in total, most recently in the Blues’ 3-0 win over Oxford United on Sunday.

In the Football League, Pitman sits joint-top for the number of braces scored, along with Spurs and England striker Harry Kane.

The Blues hitman has one more double than Liverpool talisman and the Premier League’s Golden Boot front-runner Mo Salah, as well as Notts County’s Jorge Grant (both five).

The 30-year-old has also netted two more doubles than Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Billy Sharp at Sheffield United and Forest Green forward Christian Doidge.

Pitman started as he meant to go on after arriving from Ipswich in July.

On his debut, he notched both goals in the Blues’ 2-0 victory over Rochdale at Fratton Park in the League One curtain-raiser.

Eight games later, the striker was at it again as he fired a brace in the 4-2 win against Fleetwood Town.

He headed home Nathan Thompson’s cross for the opener on 41 minutes – picking up a bloodied nose in the process – before he curled home a 25-yarder for his second with 12 minutes remaining.

Pitman again grabbed a couple in the Blues’ 3-0 success over Bristol Rovers in October, before he then notched a double on the road at Blackpool on November 11.

His goals were key in Kenny Jackett’s side’s 3-2 victory at Bloomfield Road.

Both strikes were from close range, but they highlighted his nous and know-how for being in the right place at the right time.

However, the Jersey-born marksman had a lengthy wait for his next double.

After more than four months without a couple of goals in a game, he was back to his best at Oldham earlier this month.

Pitman scored a first-half brace to give Pompey a 2-0 lead at Boundary Park – and they battled through snowy conditions to retain their advantage after the break.

And he delivered back-to-back doubles for the first time this season in the success over Oxford on Sunday.

Pitman is now on the verge of breaking the 20-goal barrier for Pompey and would be the first player to achieve the feat it since fans’ favourite Svetoslav Todorov in the Division One title-winning season of 2002-03.