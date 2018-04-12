Pompey striker scoops accolade

Have your say

Brett Pitman has been named the PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans' League One Player of the Month for March.

The Pompey captain clinched the accolade, voted for by supporters, by a significant margin.

Pitman collected 45 per cent of votes, beating Peterborough's Jack Marriot (15), Wigan attacker Nick Powell (12), Blackburn duo Adam Armstrong (10) and Bradley Dack (eighth) and Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns (10) to the prize.

The former AFC Bournemouth marksman returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for three games and notched four goals last month.

Pitman struck twice in the Blues' 2-0 victory at Oldham, before he netted a double in the 3-0 win over Oxford United in front of the Sky Sports cameras.