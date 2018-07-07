Pompey striker sets goal target

Oli Hawkins has set a 15-goal target for the new season.

The Pompey striker believes he can hit the goal trail on a regular basis at Fratton Park next term.

Hawkins will be taking on his first full season as a Blues player, following his arrival from Dagenham & Redbridge.

Last term the 26-year-old bagged eight goals from 26 starts, plus nine outings off the bench. That represented a decent return for the 6ft 5in powerhouse, especially with plenty of appearances coming as a makeshift defender.

Hawkins feels content with his goal record from his maiden campaign but is looking to significantly up his output next time around.

He knows a player with his aerial threat will rely on decent supply from wide areas to be a goal threat.

But Hawkins is confident there’s the quality in the Pompey ranks to supply the ammunition for him to fire his side up League One.

And the former non-league marksman has certainly noted the step up in ability of his team-mates since moving into English football’s third tier.

Hawkins said: 'As long as there are people around me who deliver the ball into the box to me at any level I'll score goals. Every step you take higher you're with better players and get more chances.

'I had a stop-start season last campaign but I still got eight goals.

'I'd like to think I can double that with more games.

'I'm aiming for 15 goals. I don't really aim but when I say I'm going to get something I want to achieve it.'

