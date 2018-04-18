Pompey striker told his chance will come

Have your say

Kenny Jackett promised Conor Chaplin: Your chance will come.

And the Pompey boss has stated he believes a wide attacking role could yet suit the young striker.

Chaplin has found playing time hard to come by of late but was given a 14-minute outing off the bench at Bradford City.

That was his first appearance in seven games, with the 21-year-old left out of the squad on two occasions in that time.

Jackett has indicated he can see the marksman impacting games from the wide area where he was introduced.

He said: ‘Conor is an excellent pro and I feel he now has to be open to the front three positions, as we’ve changed our formation. It can suit him.

‘Getting him back into the goalscoring positions is a big one.

‘I wouldn’t hesitate to use him if we need to. His chance will come again.’

Jackett acknowledged Pompey’s formation could have hindered Chaplin of late but he’s considering how he can get his goalscoring instincts into his side.

He said: ‘For the majority of the season we’ve played one striker and one striker behind.

‘For two-thirds of the year it’s been two striking positions available.

‘For Conor, that’s where he’s got most of his games.

‘Of late, for six or seven games now, our 4-3-3 formation has perhaps left him one option.

‘But, being left footed, I do feel in the right circumstances he can play either of the wide roles.

‘Anything that can get him into the team at the right stage means he can score goals – because that’s what he’s capable of.

‘He has excellent personality, excellent character and is itching to get his chance.’