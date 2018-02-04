Pompey switch reserves tie to Bognor

Have your say

Pompey have moved Tuesday night’s reserve-team clash with Leicester City to Nyewood Lane (7pm).

The Blues were orginally scheduled to host the Premier League Cup tie at Westleigh Park.

However, Bognor have now stepped in to play host to the under-23s battle as the Hawks bid to save their pitch. The Westleigh Park surface has struggled to cope with the recent heavy rain and cut up badly on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks, who drew 0-0 with Braintree in National League South, spent £3,000 last week in the hope of improving the drainage at one end of the ground.

Tickets for Pompey’s clash with the Foxes cost £5 for adults and £2 for under-16s.

The Blues were beaten 3-0 by Everton at Goodison Park on their most recent outing in the Premier League Cup.