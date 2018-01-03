Pompey swoop to seal double signing

Have your say

Pompey have completed a double swoop on Championship leaders Wolves

Kenny Jackett has landed attacking midfielder Connor Ronan and left-back Sylvain Deslandes on loan for the rest of the season.

Both players are highly regarded at Molineux and have worked previously with the Blues boss.

French under-20 left-back Deslandes and Republic of Ireland under-21 international Ronan have both turned out in the Championship this term.

The pair will be available for next week’s Checkatrade Trophy meeting with Chelsea under-21s at Fratton Park.