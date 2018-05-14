Pompey target delivers promise over move

RONAN CURTIS believes the time’s right for him to impact the English game.

Pompey are closing in on the Irish ace, who looks set to become their first signing of the summer.

And the Republic of Ireland international is up for the task of proving himself on these shores.

The attacking talent thanked his club, Derry City, for helping develop him as a player.

But the 22-year-old feels the time is right to take the next step in progressing his career.

Curtis told the Derry Journal: ‘I just want to forward my career.

‘I’ve served Derry now for five years now and just want to thank everyone for being so nice and so good to me.

‘Kenny (Shiels) gave me my debut and he’s been such a gentleman to me and all the background staff and the boys have all been so good.

‘I just love playing for Derry. As long as I’m here I’ll be giving 120 per cent for Derry until the other team comes in and it’s all settled. My agent deals with all of that.

‘It’s all about getting over to England and forwarding your career. That’s what every young player dreams of and that’s my high hopes and hopefully I do that.

‘It’s all down to my family as well, but I can’t thank Kenny and his backroom staff for giving me the chance to play.’

Curtis also revealed his preference is to play as an attacking option through the middle. Despite being billed as a left winger, who is naturally right footed, he explained that’s where he feels he’s most effective.

He added: ‘That’s my natural position playing through the middle. He (Kenny Shiels) plays me out on the wing because of my engine. I don’t mind as long as I’m playing.’