Pompey target Lee Brown was a key figure and Bristol Rovers hero

POMPEY have been linked with left-back Lee Brown after he ended his long association with Bristol Rovers.

We caught up with Rovers reporter JOHN EVELY, who covers the Blues’ League One rivals for the Bristol Post.

Former Bristol Rovers left-back Lee Brown

Evely gave us the lowdown on a man Jackett appears keen to recruit.

A move to Portsmouth would certainly be surprising to Bristol Rovers fans as Brown stated very publicly that one of the main reasons he was moving on was to be closer to his family and business interests in and around London.

However, he did say that his move away from the club was also motivated by a need for a new challenge, so perhaps Portsmouth is it?

Reliable and steady are the words that come to mind for him. He’s not an inspiring, marauding modern wing-back, but a traditional left-back who keeps himself very fit and can go a whole season playing without injury.

While he is not slow, he is also not fast, so a minor weakness would be his ability to stick with some of the quicker wingers in the league.

He stuck with the club through some of their darkest days in recent times, getting relegated but then importantly sticking around and helping them win back-to-back promotions.

Rovers manager Darrell Clarke said he was one of the vital characters in his changing room to build a successful team around, and if he had more players with the same attitude the club would be in an even better place.

Not only that, but he forever wrote himself into the club’s history books and Rovers folklore by scoring the winner on the last day of the season in stoppage-time against Dagenham to earn The Gas promotion out of League Two in 2016.

There was disappointment among the fans after news of his leaving, because after seven seasons at the club he was part of the furniture at the Memorial Stadium.

He can be replaced on the pitch but his presence on the training field and in the changing room is where he is really going to be missed.

His departure was on his own terms and he was given a hero’s welcome when he left the field for the final time at the Memorial Stadium.

He thinks he can play at a higher level. He has stated he has ambitions to play in the Championship but League One is probably about the right level for him.

Seeing him return in the blue of Pompey would certainly be intriguing.