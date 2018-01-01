Pompey team news: Lowe and May in for injured duo

Have your say

Pompey have had to make two enforced changes to their side for today’s League One trip to Bristol Rovers.

Adam May and Jamal Lowe come into Kenny Jackett’s starting line-up for injured duo Danny Rose (fractured leg) and Gareth Evans (hamstring), who started Saturday’s game against Northampton.

Due to the Blues’ current injury problems, Theo Widdrington has been recalled from the Hawks and makes the bench for today’s game at the Memorial Ground.

Injuries have also forced Jackett to include second-year scholar Dan Smith in his match-day squad, as well as Matt Casey.

In total, Pompey have five players who have emerged through their youth system on the bench, with Alex Bass and Conor Chaplin also included.

Academy graduates Adam May and Ben Close start in the centre of midfield.