Pompey team news: Walkes set to fill Burgess void

Anton Walkes is set to fill the void left by suspended Christian Burgess in Pompey's defence.

The Spurs loanee, who made a goalscoring debut at right-back against Doncaster last weekend, will partner Matt Clarke in the centre of defence for Saturday's game at MK Dons.

Burgess misses the game at Stadium MK after being sent off in the 2-2 draw with Rovers.

The Blues welcome back midfielder Adam May following his one-match ban.

Meanwhile, Luke McGee will be restored to the starting XI following the thigh injury picked up by Stephen Henderson on his return to Pompey last Saturday.

Young keeper Alex Bass is expected to be restored to Pompey's match-day squad.