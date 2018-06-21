Pompey ticket office to move

Pompey are to relocate their ticket office to the site of the new megastore.

However, the existing Frogmore Road office will remain open on match days.

This morning sees the launch of the new Anson Road premises, marking the shop’s move from the former Goldsmith Avenue unit.

Nike’s retail partner, Just Sport, are overseeing the new megastore, formerly the Beneficial Foundation offices, which were captured by Pompey on a 30-year lease in April 2017.

The sizeable space also allows for the creation of an alternative club ticket office.

And the Blues’ chief executive believes the change can help boost finances.

Catlin said: ‘The ticket office is going into the megastore – and it is very Disney-esque.

‘It happens a lot now, where you are hoping to drive sales in the shop via visits to the ticket office. So when buying a ticket maybe also picking up a scarf or little kit.

‘Anyone who has been to our existing head office knows the small space quite a few of us operate in – and it’s an ever-growing workforce to cope with the extra work we are doing.

‘That includes the ticket office, although we are going to keep some element open for match-day ticket sales.

‘Parking is a lot easier at the Anson Road site, just pull into the main club car park nearby, and that is something which also helps.

‘We often receive complaints from residents of Frogmore Road about how difficult it is to find space outside their house because of fans parking there.

‘This should also alleviate that problem.’

Jamal Lowe, Brandon Haunstrup, Ben Close and Adam May will be present for the 10am opening of Pompey’s megastore.

And Catlin is excited about the new premises.

He added: ‘The shop will be larger, more appealing aesthetically.

‘We are also exploring having little pop-up units around the stadium on a match day.’

