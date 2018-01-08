Pompey ticket sales hit 1,300 for Chelsea visit

Have your say

Pompey have sold 1,300 tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy visit of Chelsea under-21s.

The Premier League champions visit Fratton Park tomorrow night (7.45pm) for the third round of the much-maligned competition.

And advanced ticket sales are currently weighing in at 1,300.

The match was initially scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge, however it was switched to Fratton Park with Chelsea struggling to accommodate it on home soil.

As in previous Checkatrade Trophy matches, the Fratton End and Milton End will be closed, however, on this occasion fans will not be admitted into the South Stand.

Instead all supporters will be allocated the North Stand lower.

In December, 1,780 attended Pompey's 2-0 victory over Northampton at Fratton Park, which was held on a Saturday.