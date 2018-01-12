Pompey title hero in talks over new deal

Have your say

POMPEY have opened talks with Kal Naismith over a new contract.

Discussions are at a formative stage over keeping the Blues’ title-winning hero at Fratton Park.

Naismith’s existing deal comes to a close this summer, after arriving from Accrington in 2015.

Kenny Jackett confirmed there’s still a fair distance to travel until an agreement is reached, but there has been conversations about extending the forward’s stay.

Jackett said: ‘We have talked to Kal.

‘It’s just been asking him (what his position is), so yes there’s been discussions.

‘There’s been discussions for a period of time.

‘Nothing’s settled but there’s been discussions.’

Naismith has made 79 appearances during his time at Pompey, scoring 20 goals.

It was last term when the Scot’s form really caught fire, after he finished as the Blues’ top scorer with 14 goals.

Seven of those efforts came in the final nine games as Paul Cook’s side memorably stormed to League Two title glory on the final day.

Naismith’s progress has stalled this season, however, making 16 appearances under Jackett.

Just six starts have arrived in the league, with the attacking talent at one stage going over three months without a full League One appearance.

Naismith was given four league starts on the spin in November, though, before being hit with a knee injury after scoring the winner against Plymouth.

The former Rangers man made his return this week as a second-half sub in the Checkatrade Trophy against Chelsea under-21s.

Naismith is one of 10 Pompey players out of contract this summer, with five loan stays also coming to a close at the end of the season.