Pompey title-winner joins League Two outfit

Carl Baker has sealed a deal with Coventry until the end of the season.

The League Two title-winner with Pompey has agreed a move to the Sky Blues until the end of the campaign.

Baker signed terms with Indian side ATK after leaving Fratton Park, but injury stopped him making an appearance for them.

The 35-year-old will link up with former Blues team-mates Michael Doyle, Marc McNulty, Tom Davies and Liam O'Brien at the Ricoh Arena.

Baker told www.ccfc.co.uk: 'It feels great to be honest.

'It’s just a relief and obviously it’s been a tough couple of months for me so its nice to get back involved and I’m looking forward to getting back going now.

'I already feel like I’m settled in now already and I know most of the lads and some with my Portsmouth connections from last year, so it’s not felt like I’ve come into a new club at all and even in my first few days coming in I felt pretty settled.

'I’ve come back hopefully to get promoted.'