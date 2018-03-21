Pompey title-winning trio reunite for charity cause

Have your say

Division One title-winning trio Arjan De Zeeuw, Svetoslav Todorov and Kevin Harper are to reunite in Pompey colours.

And they will be joined by Darren Anderton, Paul Walsh, Patrick Agyemang, Chris Burns and Sean Davis in the name of charity.

Svetoslav Todorov

AFC Portchester is to stage a Lee Rigby Memorial Cup match on Sunday, April 1 (2pm), in aid of the Lee Rigby Foundation.

Now in its third year, a Pompey Legends side will take on a Lee Rigby Select XI with a Rangers influence.

The visitors will once again be managed by Mark Hateley, who memorably served both clubs, and their squad will also feature a number of household names.

They include Mark Walters, Tugay, Nigel Spackman, Keith Gillespie, Rod Wallace, Michael Mols and ex-Pompey left-back Gregory Vignal.

Coronation Street’s Charlie Lawson, who played Jim McDonald, will also be present but not playing.

Last season Pompey ran out 4-2 winners in front of 1,700 supporters, with Hermann Hreidarsson bagging all four.

Organised by Gary Nicholl, Marleen Goodwin and Tony Male, it is hoped the latest encounter will attract another bumper crowd to Portchester’s Wicor Rec.

Money raised will go towards completing a major project to build Lee Rigby House & Lodge, in Staffordshire, offering help to veterans battling PTSD and bereaved armed forces families.

Pompey Legends boss Male said: ‘This is a great occasion and we are hoping for a crowd of at least 1,800 this year.

‘People can expect a lot of fun, always plenty of smiles on the pitch and, while it can be serious, it is also lighthearted with plenty of banter.

‘It is the first time we’ve managed to get Arjan involved, which is a big plus, while the likes of Toddy and Sean Davis are coming back for a second appearance.

‘We’re still waiting on Hermann. Last year I took him off and he kept pleading to go back on again – and when he did got a few more goals!

‘It a tremendous event for such a great cause.’

In addition, that evening will see Hateley appear as guest speaker at a Lee Rigby charity dinner at the Marriott Hotel.

Match tickets are still available from afcportchester.co.uk/tickets/rangers-tickets

Pompey: Alan Knight, Jason Plomer, Shaun Gale, Chris Burns, Stuart Doling, Guy Butters, Arjan De Zeeuw, Sean Davis, Kevin Harper, Darren Anderton, Svetoslav Todorov, Paul Walsh, Patrick Agyemang, Lee Bradbury, David Birmingham, Robbie Blake, Darren Watts, Rob Clarke, David Rowe, Gary Haynes, Steve Leigh, Tom Jeffes, Paul Miles

Rangers: Wayne Shaw, Jason Dodd, David Robertson, Gregory Vignal, Tugay, Nigel Spackman, Keith Gillespie, Glenn Cockerill, Rod Wallace, Mark Walters, Sebastian Rozental, Zurab Khizanishvili, Michael Mols, Lee Peacock