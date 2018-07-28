Pompey to assess Lowe ankle injury

Have your say

Jamal Lowe's fitness will be assessed over the next few days after the winger picked up an ankle injury against FC Utrecht.

The wideman limped out of Pompey's 1-1 draw with the Dutch top-flight club today.

He was replaced by Gareth Evans in the 62nd minute.

Kenny Jackett revealed Lowe rolled his ankle during the friendly but believes his injury isn't too concerning.

The Blues boss said: 'It was an ankle problem and we'll see how it settles down.

'He seemed to just roll his ankle - it's not too bad.

'We'll see how he is over the next few days. Hopefully he is okay'

