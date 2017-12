Have your say

Pompey have been handed a trip to Chelsea in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The Blues will face the Premier League side's under-21 outfit in the third round of the competition.

Chelsea beat MK Dons 4-0 on Wednesday with a team containing Michy Batshuayi, Kenedy, Ethan Ampadu and Charly Musonda.

The tie, which will be played at Stamford Bridge, will be played the week commencing January 8