Pompey to face Crawley and Gillingham in Checkatrade Trophy

Pompey have been drawn against Crawley and Gillingham in the group stages of this season’s Checkatrade Trophy.

The Blues will discover their final opponents when the draw for invited clubs is made next Wednesday.

The under-21 sides of Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham, Swansea, Tottenham or West Ham could face Kenny Jackett’s side.

That’s after the EFL confirmed that Pompey and Southampton’s under-21s would not be drawn into the same group.

Crawley visited Fratton Park at the same stage of last season’s competition so this season’s fixture will be hosted by the Reds.

Pompey will be at home to Gillingham and will also play the third game in their group at Fratton Park.

The first round of games are scheduled to be played in the week beginning September 3.

Match days two and three have been pencilled in for the weeks beginning October 9 and November 12.