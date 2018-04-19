Pompey to make swift decision on player deals

THE FUTURE of Pompey’s out-of-contract players will be settled ‘within days’ of the season’s final whistle.

That is Kenny Jackett’s pledge as he priorities his energies into steering the Blues into the play-offs.

Kal Naismith's contract expires at the end of the season

Kal Naismith, Brandon Haunstrup, Nicke Kabamba and Adam May are among the eight players whose deals expire this summer.

In addition, the loan arrangements for another seven players will end.

Jackett admits discussions over the retained list have already been conducted between the Pompey hierarchy.

And he plans to implement their decisions swiftly after the season’s conclusion.

Once our season is over, it will be sorted out very quickly, within a couple of days Kenny Jackett

Jackett said: ‘There are a few contracts up – players and staff – but Portsmouth comes first and we have to all concentrate and make sure this season is as successful as we can make it, which still can be promotion.

‘All contract talks are on the backburner at the moment and, while we obviously have an idea and I can’t say we haven’t talked about it internally, it is something which is presently in the long grass.

‘Once our season is over, it will be sorted out very quickly, within a couple of days.

‘We want to have meetings with people, talk to people, definitely. Decisions are going to have to be made, squad planning needs to go alongside that.

‘We have an idea, definitely, but nothing concrete has been decided while there is still the opportunity to go into the Championship.

‘All contractual talks need to be concluded at the end of the season.’

Those out of contract are Naismith, May, Haunstrup, Kabamba, Alex Bass, Theo Widdrington, Jez Bedford and Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain.

– NEIL ALLEN