Pompey to meet Spurs

Pompey will face Spurs under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The Premier League club are to visit Fratton Park after today’s draw completed the group stage set-up.

As previously announced, Gillingham and Crawley are also alongside Pompey in Group A of the southern section.

Now they will be joined by Spurs.

The first round of fixtures are scheduled to be played in the week beginning September 3.

Other matches are pencilled in for the weeks beginning October 9 and November 12.

Pompey will face Gillingham and Spurs at home, with an away trip to Crawley.