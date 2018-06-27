Pompey to unveil new coach

Pompey’s new first-team coach will be unveiled upon today’s training return.

But Anton Walkes won’t be present as the Blues strive to wrap up his anticipated arrival.

Pompey have this summer sought a backroom replacement for Robbie Blake after his contract was not renewed.

Kenny Jackett’s search took him to a candidate already in employment, requiring a notice period to be served.

In the meantime, the club have remained tight-lipped on the new coach’s identity, yet he will this morning be present at their Copnor Road base for the start of pre-season training.

Also in attendance will be summer recruits Ronan Curtis, Louis Dennis, Craig MacGillivray, Tom Naylor and Lee Brown.

Although notable absences will be Kal Naismith and Nicke Kabamba, who have linked up with Wigan and the Hawks respectively following their release.

Pompey still expect to recruit Walkes from Spurs, with the final paperwork being thrashed out.

The 21-year-old will continue training with the Premier League club until arrangements for his Fratton Park return are completed.

Jackett is to take his squad to the Republic of Ireland on Sunday ahead of their first pre-season friendly.

They are to face Premier Division champions Cork City on Monday, July 2, who are currently halfway through their season.

Pompey’s first action in England takes place on Saturday, July 7, at the Hawks.