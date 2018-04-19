Pompey transfer gossip: Robins join list of Clarke admirers

Have your say

Bristol City are the latest club to be linked with a move for Pompey defender Matt Clarke.

According to the Daily Mail, Robins boss Lee Johnson is 'lining up a summer swoop' for the centre-half.

But he'll apparently have to see off a host of competition for the 21-year-old's signature.

The Mail also report that Premier League sides Watford and Brighton have an interest in Clarke, along with Championship leaaders Wolves, Hull and Reading.

Clarke, who has made 112 appearances for the Blues, signed a new Fratton Park contract in February.

The former Ipswich man is contracted to the club until the summer of 2020.