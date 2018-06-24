Pompey Trust chairman up for re-election

Chairman Simon Colebrook is standing for re-election to the Pompey Supporters’ Trust board.

And three Trust places on the club’s Heritage & Advisory Board are also up for grabs.

Colebrook was elected in September 2015 before later replacing Ashley Brown as Trust chairman.

With the customary three-year term now over, he is seeking to be re-elected, along with Clare Martin, with voting among members now under way.

They are among five candidates bidding for three spots on the Trust board, with Sue Till, Kate Osterholm and David Maples also standing.

The third vacancy has been created by the long-serving Pam Wilkins’ desire to step down.

Coincidentally, Colebrook, Martin and Wilkins served on Pompey’s Heritage & Advisory Board during its formative year following its introduction by new owners Tornante.

The Trust’s representatives will be chosen once the outcome of their own elections is known, with the ballot closing on July 2.

And Trust secretary Mark Farwell is hoping for an improvement on last year’s eight per-cent turnout.

He said: ‘We took a motion from Scott Mclachlan at last year’s AGM to shorten the voting period from 39 days. Now it is open from June 20 until July 2.

‘Also, previously the results were not announced until the Trust AGM in September, but we have now brought that forward to the start of July.

‘This is because we want those elected to have the opportunity to be on the Heritage & Advisory Board – therefore we need all board members in situ before the start of the season.

‘Voting is now open and the ballot closes on July 2, so we are hoping that is going to be enough time to improve the turnout.

‘Our best turnout was in 2015 when Johnny Ertl stood, reaching 22 per cent. Normally it is eight to 12 per cent, which is pretty shocking when you think about it.

‘As soon as the new board assembles at the Trust board’s July 30 meeting, board members will hold a secret ballot to elect which three representatives will sit on the Heritage & Advisory Board.’

All votes cast must have been received by the returning officer by 6pm on Monday, July 2.

For more information, visit the Pompey Trust website.